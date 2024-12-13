Friday, December 13, 2024
Gold price rises by Rs2,300 per tola

Gold price rises by Rs2,300 per tola
APP
December 13, 2024
Business

ISLAMABAD   -  The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased further by Rs2,300 and was sold at Rs282,800 on Thursday against its sale at Rs280,500 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,971 to Rs242,455 from Rs240,484 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs222,250 from Rs220,443. The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,450 and Rs2,957.81 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $23 to $2,716 from $2,693, the Association reported.

APP

