Government open to negotiations with PTI: Rana Sanaullah

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, stated on Friday that the government would not reject an offer for negotiations from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“If the PTI sends a message for negotiations, there will be no refusal from our side,” he said during an interview with a private news channel.

Sanaullah acknowledged that while PTI has formed a committee for talks, no formal message for negotiations has been received yet. However, he questioned the need for dialogue, asking, “Why should we negotiate with you?”

He revealed that prior to PTI's “final call” for a sit-in protest, contact was made with the party, but no offer was extended for the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. He also held PTI accountable for the May 9 unrest, urging the party to issue a sincere apology.

On the topic of madrassa registration, Sanaullah emphasized that the matter could be resolved through dialogue, as there is no deadlock. He added that whether madrassas are registered under the Society Act or the Ministry of Education, the approach would make no significant difference.

Speaking about Imran Khan’s imprisonment, the advisor clarified that the judiciary, not the government, is handling the cases, and decisions will be made based on evidence.

Sanaullah further noted that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership has extended multiple invitations for dialogue to PTI in the past, which were consistently declined. He reiterated his belief that dialogue remains the best option for resolving political issues.