Governor KP, Turkish Red Crescent discuss humanitarian collaboration for displaced persons

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi met with Mr. Omar Merken, Country Head of the Turkish Red Crescent delegation to Pakistan, on Friday to discuss ongoing relief efforts and avenues for humanitarian collaboration in the province.

Governor Kundi highlighted his directives to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), which is actively providing critical relief to temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) from District Kurram, currently sheltered in Thall Tehsil, District Hangu.

Commending the PRCS team for their dedication, the Governor acknowledged their vital role in alleviating the hardships faced by those displaced due to ongoing unrest in the region. He also stressed the need for coordinated efforts to tackle the humanitarian challenges resulting from instability in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Kundi emphasized the importance of international cooperation in addressing these challenges and invited Mr. Omar Merken to visit Dera Ismail Khan to explore ways to enhance collaboration between local and international relief organizations.