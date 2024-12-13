Friday, December 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Governor KP, Turkish Red Crescent discuss humanitarian collaboration for displaced persons

Governor KP, Turkish Red Crescent discuss humanitarian collaboration for displaced persons
Web Desk
5:01 PM | December 13, 2024
National

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi met with Mr. Omar Merken, Country Head of the Turkish Red Crescent delegation to Pakistan, on Friday to discuss ongoing relief efforts and avenues for humanitarian collaboration in the province.

Governor Kundi highlighted his directives to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), which is actively providing critical relief to temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) from District Kurram, currently sheltered in Thall Tehsil, District Hangu.

Commending the PRCS team for their dedication, the Governor acknowledged their vital role in alleviating the hardships faced by those displaced due to ongoing unrest in the region. He also stressed the need for coordinated efforts to tackle the humanitarian challenges resulting from instability in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Kundi emphasized the importance of international cooperation in addressing these challenges and invited Mr. Omar Merken to visit Dera Ismail Khan to explore ways to enhance collaboration between local and international relief organizations.

Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to further promote cooperation in diverse sectors

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1734071436.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024