Hawker shot dead in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - A local newpaper distributor was in Tiranda Muhammad Panah on Thursday. A police spokesperson said that Malik Zafar Naich was distributing newspapers on a motorbike in the morning when unidentified persons shot him dead in front of Ali Garh High School near Ma’az Town, and fled the scene. Rescue-1122 shifted the body to a hospital for post-mortem.

The victim was working for a local daily and business of newspapers sale in local area. The police have registered a case against unknown suspects and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Bahawalpur Union of Journalists, Chani Goth Press Club, Electronic Media Reporters Association Liaquatpur and other media organisations have strongly condemned the murder of Naich. They demanded early arrest of culprits.

DC reviews dengue situation in district

A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken regarding dengue control. Assistant Commissioners, the CEO of Health, Deputy District Health Officers, entomologists, and other relevant department officials and focal persons attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioner, addressing the meeting, emphasised the need to ensure the implementation of preventive measures against dengue and to raise public awareness in this regard. He instructed that improvements be made in the activities of Android users and that work be carried out actively in the field. The DC also directed that the members of the indoor and outdoor teams formed for dengue control should work actively in the field. He instructed that complete coverage of hot spots related to the breeding of dengue larvae should be ensured throughout the district.

The CEO of Health briefed the meeting, stating that from January 1 to December 10, a total of 10,298 suspected dengue cases were reported in the district, of which 36 were confirmed dengue patients. He further reported that during surveillance from January 1 to December 10, dengue larvae were found at 186 locations. He mentioned that measures are being taken to eliminate dengue larvae. He also stated that there are 1,804 hot spots related to dengue in the district, all of which have been covered, and that house-to-house surveillance for dengue larvae is being conducted throughout the district. In this regard, indoor and outdoor teams are active in the field.