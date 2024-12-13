How military courts can try a civilian, questions Justice Mandokhail

ISLAMABAD - Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail Thursday questioned that how a civilian, not in Armed Forces, can be tried by military courts.

He said this while a seven-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Musarrat Hilali, and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan was conducting hearing of the Intra-Court Appeals (ICAs) against the SC judgment on military courts.

During the hearing, Justice Mandokhail observed that the entire case related to military courts revolves around Article 8. He questioned “how a person not in the armed forces can be tried under Army Act?”

Khawaja Haris, representing Ministry of Defence, responded that if the law permits, then discipline will apply. He argued that the Army Act is applicable to civilians in certain circumstances and that the Supreme Court does not have the authority to nullify the provisions of the Army Act.

Kh Haris argued that the military courts case had two parts: one declaring sections of the Army Act null and void, and the other regarding the custody of the accused in military courts.

Justice Mazhar questioned; “Whether a five-member bench had declared the provisions of Army Act contrary to Article 8 of the constitution? What justification was provided in the judgment that the sections of Army Act violate Article 8?” He stated that the ICAs against apex court judgment on military courts are being heard by a constitutional bench and it can review constitutional points in these appeals.

Justice Mandokhail stated that a person in the Army will be subject to military discipline. Similarly, a person in the Agriculture Department will follow its discipline, and a person in some other department then he would follow law of that department. He said if a person is not in any department, how can military discipline be applied to him? Is it not a violation of Article 8 to subject an unrelated person to military discipline and strip them of their fundamental rights?

Kh Haris argued that in specific situations, civilians can also be subjected to the Army Act, and fair trial provisions (Article 10A) exist even in military trials.

Justice Mazhar noted that in the cases of FB Ali and Sheikh Riaz Ali, the Army Act provisions were declared void by four judges. Kh Haris contended that the court did not have the authority to nullify the Army Act provisions.

Justice Mandokhail further noted that if the President’s House is attacked, the trial would take place in an anti-terrorism court. He asked how a person can be tried in military courts if they attack a military installation. Kh Haris, defending the government’s position, emphasized that the decision to try civilians under military courts was made through legislation.

Justice Hilali questioned whether the fundamental rights of the accused are forfeited when a case is tried under the Army Act, asking if a person who falls under the Army Act is treated as though they ‘go to another world.’

She inquired whether military court trials allow legal counsel for the accused and whether all relevant materials are provided. Kh Haris responded that in military courts, the accused is provided with a lawyer and access to all relevant materials.

Justice Mandokhail posed a hypothetical question: if a soldier murders his officer, where would the trial take place? Kh Haris replied that the case would proceed in an ordinary court. Justice Mandokhail further asked how someone not subject to the Army Act could be deprived of his fundamental rights.