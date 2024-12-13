Hurriyat organizations in Indian-occupied Kashmir have strongly denounced recent raids conducted by Indian police on the residence of late pro-freedom leader Syed Ali Geelani and the office of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in Srinagar.

The raids are being viewed as a desperate attempt by the Indian government to stifle the ongoing Kashmiri struggle for self-determination. Syed Ali Geelani, who remained a symbol of resistance against Indian occupation, was under house arrest for decades until his death.

have reaffirmed their commitment to continuing the mission for freedom, despite intensified crackdowns. The Modi government has already banned several key Kashmiri organizations, including the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Jamaat-e-Islami, and JKLF, accusing them of supporting resistance movements.

India has faced accusations of systemic human rights abuses in Kashmir, including political suppression, demographic engineering, and targeting the region's Muslim identity. Since the controversial revocation of Article 370 in 2019, measures such as granting domicile certificates to millions of non-Kashmiris, altering land laws, and expanding voting rights to outsiders have been criticized as deliberate efforts to marginalize the Muslim majority and change the region’s demographics.

International human rights groups and observers have condemned these actions, dismissing India's claims of normalcy in Kashmir. have called on the global community to take decisive action against New Delhi's policies and to support the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.

The continued suppression has heightened tensions in the region, underscoring the urgent need for international attention to prevent further violations and ensure regional stability.