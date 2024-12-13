ICT intensifies drive against encroachments

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has intensified its anti-encroachment drive, targeting illegal structures across the federal capital to ensure public spaces remain accessible to citizens.

In a late-night operation, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, in collaboration with the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA), cleared temporary encroachments in Sector F-7, removing several obstructions from footpaths. Six individuals involved in illegal occupations were apprehended during the operation, according to the ICT administration spokesman.

In another operation in Blue Area, unauthorized structures on footpaths were dismantled, and seven individuals were arrested for encroachment. The operations, led under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, aim to enhance traffic flow and curb illegal activities.

The DC has instructed all relevant authorities to sustain citywide anti-encroachment operations. “Strict action will be taken against anyone found occupying government or public spaces for personal use,” he warned.