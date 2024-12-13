Friday, December 13, 2024
IHC orders return of Dr Fowzia Siddiqui's passport, seeks progress on Aafia Siddiqui case

Web Desk
5:52 PM | December 13, 2024
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the Foreign Secretary to ensure the return of Dr Fowzia Siddiqui's passport.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan presided over the hearing, which addressed the case of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, who has been imprisoned in the United States for an extended period. The hearing was attended by Dr Fowzia Siddiqui, her legal counsel Imran Shafiq, Munawar Iqbal Duggal, and other concerned parties.

During the session, Dr Fowzia informed the court that despite holding a valid US visa her passport had not been returned. The court instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to expedite the process and ensure its prompt return.

Additionally, the court ordered the Foreign Secretary to facilitate the issuance of a US visa to Dr Fowzia Siddiqui if needed. It also sought a progress report from the ministry and adjourned the hearing until next Friday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved funding for a delegation to travel to the United States to negotiate Dr Aafia Siddiqui's release.

