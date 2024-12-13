Imad Wasim Announces Retirement from International Cricket

Pakistan all-rounder has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to his distinguished career on the global stage. The 35-year-old made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his deep reflection on the decision.

"After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket," shared with his fans. "Representing Pakistan on the world stage has been the greatest honor of my life, and every moment wearing the green jersey has been unforgettable."

expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from his fans, which he credited for driving him to give his best for Pakistan through both the highs and the lows. He added that while his international cricket journey is over, he looks forward to continuing his career in domestic and franchise cricket.

The all-rounder’s announcement follows his brief retirement in November 2023, which was reconsidered after a stellar performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9, leading to his return for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Imad made his international debut in May 2015 and represented Pakistan in 55 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 75 T20 Internationals (T20Is). He scored a total of 1540 runs across both formats, including six half-centuries, and claimed 117 wickets. was also a key player in Pakistan’s victorious campaign at the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, held under the leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

His last appearance for Pakistan was during a T20 World Cup match against Ireland. Imad now looks forward to his continued journey in the world of cricket at the domestic and franchise levels.