Friday, December 13, 2024
Impact of Climate Change on Agriculture

December 13, 2024
I am writing to highlight the devastating impact of climate change on agriculture. Every day, farmers work tirelessly to provide fresh fruits and vegetables for our communities. Yet, little attention is given to the factories and industries releasing harmful gases like carbon dioxide, which drive climate change. This creates a vicious cycle where climate change adversely affects agriculture, making it increasingly difficult for farmers to grow healthy crops.

If pollution and environmental degradation continue unchecked, farmers will struggle to sustain their livelihoods. This not only threatens our food supply but also places immense pressure on families who depend on agriculture. A healthy environment is essential for a thriving agricultural system.

The government and local businesses must act to reduce pollution and support sustainable practices. By working together, we can ensure farmers can continue providing the food we need. Agriculture is vital for our survival, and we must prioritise its protection for future generations.

Making Peace

AMAN MEERAN,

Gwadar.

