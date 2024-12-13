Imran, Bushra indicted in another Toshakhana case

PTI founder produced before court, his wife also attends hearing. Lahore ATC indicts Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Ijaz Chaudhry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, others in May 9 riots case.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - A special court on Thursday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana II case pertaining to illegally receiving a Bulgarian jewellery set.

Special Court Judge Shahrukh Arjamand heard the case at Central Jail Adiala wherein accused PTI founder was produced before the court. Bushara Bibi also attended the proceeding. During hearing, the judge read the charges in presence of the accused who denied the allegations.

At this, the court instructed the prosecution to present its evidence and witnesses to prove the allegations. The case was lodged by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against the accused for obtaining the Bulgarian jewelry set from toshakhana unlawfully.

The accused are alleged to misuse their position to receive the jewellery set and cause huge financial loss to the exchequer. It is alleged that the value of the set was assessed wrongly.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday indicted several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Dr. Yasmin Rashid, in a case related to the torching of Shadman Police Station during the May 9 violence.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted the proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where the incarcerated PTI leaders and other accused were produced. During the proceedings, the court indicted Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and others.

However, all the accused denied the allegations and expressed their intention to contest the charges.

Following this, the court summoned prosecution witnesses to record their statements at the next hearing, scheduled for December 19.

The Shadman police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and activists on charges of attacking and setting fire to the police station during the May 9 riots.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned hearings of three other May 9 cases, including the Askari Tower attack, until December 23. The court also indicated to indict the accused in the Askari Tower attack case at the next hearing.