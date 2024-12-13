Inquiry reveals staged encounter in Orangi Town

A report has exposed troubling details surrounding a police encounter in Orangi Town’s Pirabad area, where two alleged dacoits were killed.

On December 3, Karachi police claimed they had shot dead two suspected robbers, Bilawal and Naqqash, during a robbery at the house of Mubarak Shah in Orangi Town. However, the families of the deceased protested, alleging the encounter was staged and the boys were innocent.

An investigation into the incident revealed that the robbery was orchestrated by three girls: Sabira, Mubarak Shah’s niece; Munnaza, a home tutor; and her sister, Laiba.

According to the report, Sabira devised the plan with Munnaza and Laiba. Laiba convinced her boyfriend Bilawal to carry out the robbery. Disguised in burqas, Bilawal and his friend Naqqash entered Mubarak Shah’s house. However, a shopkeeper nearby grew suspicious due to their unusual footwear and alerted the house owner and police. This led to the fatal encounter.

The inquiry raised serious doubts about the legitimacy of the police version of events. Though police claimed 19 bullets were fired—16 by them and three by the suspects—evidence did not support this in the narrow space where the incident took place. Additionally, police assertions that a girl was held hostage on the roof were contradicted by video evidence.

Further investigation revealed that Bilawal and Laiba had been in a relationship for three years. Laiba reportedly gave Bilawal the burqas, allegedly for TikTok videos, which were later used in the robbery. Laiba’s sister Munnaza, who tutored Mubarak Shah’s children, was found to have exchanged multiple calls with Bilawal and Sabira before the incident. The girls attempted to hide their phones and delete data to cover their tracks.

The inquiry highlighted constant communication between the three girls and Bilawal, implicating them in the robbery plan. The committee has recommended forming a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to further investigate the alleged fake encounter.