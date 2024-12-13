Ismailis in Thatta Sujawal pay homage to their spiritual leader on his 88th birthday

SUJAWAL - December 13 this year marks the 88th birth anniversary of Prince Karim Aga Khan the spiritual leader of Imami Ismaili living in different parts of the country. Different events have been organized by his followers living in Sujawal, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan and other parts of Sindh to mark the birthday of their spiritual leader.

Residential areas, community centers and other institutional offices belonging to the Ismaili community have been profusely illuminated in connection to birthday celebrations of Shah Karim Al Hussain Aga Khan. Ghulam Ali Chagla an 80 year old member of the Ismaili community belonging to Hussainabad village of district Sujawal profoundly recalls the visit of his spiritual leader to Sujawal in 1964.

“I was a young skinny guy at that time when our spiritual leader visited Sujawal”; says Ghulam Ali adding that many of his fellow community members residing in different parts of district Thatta reached there to see a glimpse of their beloved leader.

He further said that Prince Karim Aga Khan had devoted his life serving people of underdeveloped countries through a robust setup of institutions where a large number of his followers render voluntary services.

Talking about historical affiliation of Prince Karim Aga Khan with Sindh and Pakistan a former community leader Aslam Parvez said that The Aga Khan family pioneered the concept of girls education, volunteerism and social services across the world and today several heads of the states are following in the footsteps of Prince Karim Aga Khan to administer the affairs of their countries. He further said that Prince Karim Aga Khan vividly defended Islam and Muslims in his interviews and also presented Islamic architecture in a unique way to the world. It is pertinent to mention here that Aga Khan Trust for Culture, an institute working under the umbrella of AKDN undertook responsibility of renovating and refurbishing mosques and other historic buildings belonging to Muslim dynasties across the world.

“Eminent educationist and author of various books on history and politics Khowaja Bux Ali Shad said that Prince Karim Aga Khan visited different areas of Sindh Including Tando Muhammad Khan, Sujawal, Hyderabad Var and Sehwan during his visits to Sindh in 1960 and 1964 he further noted that in recognition of his services to the Humanity University of Sindh Jamshoro conferred upon him Honorary Doctorate Degree of Law. Another eminent historian Mashoque Ali said that forefathers of Prince Karim Aga Khan including Aga Shah Ali Shah and Sir Sultan Muhammad Shah Aga Khan lived and owned Sindh. “Prince Karim Aga Khan always advises his followers to respect diversity in Islam and remain loyal to Pakistan”; he said.