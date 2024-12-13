Karachi braces for 11°C night, severe cold freezes Balochistan

The weather in Karachi is expected to remain dry with chilly nights over the next 24 hours, with temperatures anticipated to drop to 11°C, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday.

The PMD reported that the lowest temperature recorded in Karachi during the last 24 hours was 12.4°C. Winds are currently blowing from the northeast at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour and are expected to continue intermittently. The humidity level in the city was recorded at 28%.

Meanwhile, Quetta and its surrounding areas are experiencing overcast skies, with extremely cold and dry weather persisting across the region. Northeastern districts of Balochistan are also enduring severe cold, with temperatures plunging so low that water on roads, streets, and drains has frozen, compounding challenges for the local population.

The PMD predicts that most districts in the province will continue to face cold and dry conditions, with mountainous areas expected to remain particularly frigid in the coming days.

Adding to residents' woes, low gas pressure in Quetta and nearby regions, including Kalat and Ziarat, is creating significant difficulties for households trying to cope with the freezing weather.