Friday, December 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

KP govt takes steps to address food shortage in Kurram

Our Staff Reporter
December 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, on the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, has initiated emergency measures to address the ongoing food shortage in Kurram district.

Provincial Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru said in statement, on Wednesday here, said that the food department has started releasing wheat from government godowns to flour mills under the supervision of district administration to ensure the immediate supply of flour to the people of Kurram. The initiative aims to alleviate the hardship faced by residents due to the scarcity of food supplies in the area.

“The provincial government is fully committed to providing relief to the people of Kurram by utilizing all available resources,” said Zahir Shah. He added that the supply of wheat and flour had commenced on an emergency basis to mitigate the crisis.

The Food Department has also issued a special directive to the District Food Controller in Kurram, instructing swift and effective distribution of wheat and flour. The minister assured the public that no effort would be spared in addressing their food security concerns.

Azerbaijan remembers Heydar Aliyev: A national leader’s legacy

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1734071436.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024