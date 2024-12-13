KP govt takes steps to address food shortage in Kurram

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, on the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, has initiated emergency measures to address the ongoing food shortage in Kurram district.

Provincial Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru said in statement, on Wednesday here, said that the food department has started releasing wheat from government godowns to flour mills under the supervision of district administration to ensure the immediate supply of flour to the people of Kurram. The initiative aims to alleviate the hardship faced by residents due to the scarcity of food supplies in the area.

“The provincial government is fully committed to providing relief to the people of Kurram by utilizing all available resources,” said Zahir Shah. He added that the supply of wheat and flour had commenced on an emergency basis to mitigate the crisis.

The Food Department has also issued a special directive to the District Food Controller in Kurram, instructing swift and effective distribution of wheat and flour. The minister assured the public that no effort would be spared in addressing their food security concerns.