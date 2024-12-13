KP industrial sector dying as 850 units shut down, Senate panel informed

ISLAMABAD - A Senate panel was Thursday informed that the industrial sector is dying in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 850 units have been closed down in the province, while Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) is harassing the industries and delay the process of net metering for up to eight months.

The Senate Standing Committee on Power, chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz, discussed the grievances of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa industrialists concerning the harassment by PESCO on the installation of solar system. Former President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Masood Anwar highlighted that PESCO officials creates unwanted hindrances to derail the process of solarization. As of now, approximately a period of seven to eight months is required to acquire the necessary approval from the PESCO. There is dire need to amend the PESCO law as it works unilaterally and provides no breathing space for local consumers.

One of the affected industrialists apprised that PESCO has cut the connection despite filing an extension application, which had been pending for more than three months. Senator Mohsin Aziz lamented that it is unfortunate to witness such a treatment is being extended to industrialists who have been paying their bills and income tax. Masood Anwar said that that the demand of PESCO is 2700MW while the supply is 1900MW, therefore the industrial sector has been forced to install solar which is connected to the grid through net metering. PESCO has objection to running industrial units on Sunday. He said that 90 percent factories have been closed down in Gadoon Industrial State.

Masood Anwar said that even hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are not exempted from loadshedding and private hospitals are facing eight hours load-shedding. “We have suggested that feeders in the area should be declared commercial and provided 24 hours uninterrupted supply,” he added. Senator Hidayatullah said that 850 factories are closed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “There is neither minister nor secretary in the meeting and this meeting is not beneficial,” Senator Manzoor Ahmad Kakar said. Federal Minister and Secretary should be present on such an important matter, Senator Manzoor said.

“How will exports increase in such a situation and what if these industries are closed. Where will these investors and people go,” Kakar said. “It seems they don’t want to run the country,” he added. Senator Mohsin Aziz said these industrialists neither use Kunda (illegal connections) nor they are bill defaulters. CEO Pesco said that when he came to know, he immediately restored power. Special Secretary Power Division assured that the matter will be resolved immediately. Senator Mohsin Aziz said that PESCO should sit with the industrialists and solve the problem. The division should issue a circular to PESCO prohibiting unnecessary power cuts to industrial units, he added. Senator Hidayatullah Khan opined that the PESCO law needs to be amended to lessen the burden of industrialists. The Committee directed the Power Division to resolve the grievances of industrialists, as it would help in reviving the dying industry of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Committee was miffed over the absence of Minister and Secretary of Power Division and stated that both officials should ensure their presence in the next meeting. In attendance were Senators Syed Masroor Ahsan, Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Special Secretary for Power Division Arshad Majeed Mohmand, Chairman NEPRA Waseem Mukhtar and other senior officials from relevant departments.