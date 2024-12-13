Friday, December 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Lawbreaker Rich Beggars

December 13, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Recent reports have exposed an alarming trend in Pakistan: wealthy, extravagant beggars who exploit the system. A family of beggars from Gujranwala reportedly spent Rs. 2.5 million on a mourning ritual—an amount many middle-class families could only dream of earning annually. Such individuals evade taxes entirely while salaried professionals bear the financial burden.

This phenomenon highlights the failure of the state to regulate professional begging. While genuine beggars deserve sympathy, turning begging into a lucrative enterprise raises serious ethical and legal questions. Existing laws against begging are seldom enforced, and corruption among officials allows professional beggars to operate unchecked. Genuine beggars often face harassment, while those exploiting the system continue unabated.

The government must act decisively by introducing income thresholds, confiscating assets from professional beggars, and reforming tax policies to close these loopholes. Families engaging in such exploitation must face investigations for tax evasion and be penalised with fines or imprisonment. Corrupt officers enabling this practice through bribes must also face severe consequences.

Making Peace

Citizens, too, have a role to play. Thoughtless donations fuel this problem. Instead of giving money directly, we should verify whether someone is truly in need. Asking a few questions often reveals whether a person is a professional beggar.

It’s time to act responsibly and demand strict enforcement of laws. Together, we can address this issue and create a fairer society.

PROF. M. FAYYAZ,

Charsadda.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1733987830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024