Lawbreaker Rich Beggars

Recent reports have exposed an alarming trend in Pakistan: wealthy, extravagant beggars who exploit the system. A family of beggars from Gujranwala reportedly spent Rs. 2.5 million on a mourning ritual—an amount many middle-class families could only dream of earning annually. Such individuals evade taxes entirely while salaried professionals bear the financial burden.

This phenomenon highlights the failure of the state to regulate professional begging. While genuine beggars deserve sympathy, turning begging into a lucrative enterprise raises serious ethical and legal questions. Existing laws against begging are seldom enforced, and corruption among officials allows professional beggars to operate unchecked. Genuine beggars often face harassment, while those exploiting the system continue unabated.

The government must act decisively by introducing income thresholds, confiscating assets from professional beggars, and reforming tax policies to close these loopholes. Families engaging in such exploitation must face investigations for tax evasion and be penalised with fines or imprisonment. Corrupt officers enabling this practice through bribes must also face severe consequences.

Citizens, too, have a role to play. Thoughtless donations fuel this problem. Instead of giving money directly, we should verify whether someone is truly in need. Asking a few questions often reveals whether a person is a professional beggar.

It’s time to act responsibly and demand strict enforcement of laws. Together, we can address this issue and create a fairer society.

PROF. M. FAYYAZ,

Charsadda.