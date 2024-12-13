Friday, December 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

LDA seals another 94 properties

APP
December 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed another 94 properties on illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercialization fee during its on-going crackdown on Thursday. Under the instructions of DG LDA Tahir Farooq, LDA teams have carried out operations in various areas, including Gulberg, New Garden Town.

, Faisal Town, Allama Iqbal Town, New Muslim Town, and Gujjarpura.

In Gulberg, New Garden Town, and Faisal Town, 30 properties were sealed, while in Allama Iqbal Town, 34 properties were sealed, and 30 properties in New Muslim Town and Gujjarpura.

The sealed properties included private schools, offices, restaurants, salons, stores, bakeries, shops, and other commercial establishments.

Prior to the operation, multiple notices were issued to these properties.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner Asad-ul-Zaman.

International Universal Health Coverage Day observed

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1734071436.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024