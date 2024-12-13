Markhors triumph in thriller, Lions roar to commanding victory

LAHORE - UMT Markhors edged past ABL Stallions by three runs in a thrilling encounter, while Nurpur Lions claimed a commanding 35-run victory over Engro Dolphins on the sixth day of the Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup at Pindi Cricket Stadium. These results propelled Markhors to the top of the five-team standings. Batting first, UMT Markhors posted a competitive 170-6, courtesy of a fiery 39 off 32 balls by opener Fakhar Zaman, who formed a solid 74-run opening partnership with Khawaja M Nafay (36 off 30 balls). Contributions from M Shahzad (28 off 25) and M Nawaz (28* off 13) ensured a strong finish. Usman Tariq (2-20) and Tahir Hussain (2-36) were the standout bowlers for Stallions. In reply, Stallions rode on Maaz Sadaqat’s brilliant 82 off 53 balls. M Haris chipped in with a quickfire 22 off 16, but Stallions faltered in the death overs. Needing 19 off the final over, they fell short as M Imran Jnr held his nerve to restrict them to 167-6.This marked the Markhors’ third consecutive win, while Stallions suffered their first loss after two victories. In the second match, Nurpur Lions set an imposing 194-5, thanks to a 100-run stand between skipper Imam-ul-Haq (65 off 48) and Hasan Nawaz (50 off 34). Khushdil Shah smashed unbeaten 57 off just 22 deliveries. Dolphins’ Qasim Akram impressed with 3-21 in his four overs. Dolphins started their chase brightly with Sahibzada Farhan (54 off 42) and Mirza Tahir Baig (29 off 16) adding 57 for the first wicket. However, wickets at regular intervals derailed their pursuit. Skipper Faheem Ashraf’s brisk 27 off 12 offered a glimmer of hope, but Musa Khan’s superb 4-23 sealed the Dolphins’ fate. For Lions, Khushdil Shah and Shahid Aziz took two wickets apiece that wrapped up Dolphins for 159 in 19.4 overs.The Lions now have two wins in four matches, while the Dolphins remain winless after three games.