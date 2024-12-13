‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ expands public service delivery across Punjab

A delegation from the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) visited the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Friday to conduct an awareness session about Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s flagship initiative, ‘Maryam Ki Dastak.’ The program aims to create dignified employment opportunities for educated youth while delivering essential public services directly to citizens’ doorsteps.

The session, attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Umar Farooq, Joint Director Faisal Mumtaz, and other key officials, highlighted the program’s operational success in 32 districts, including Sargodha. Officials from PITB discussed strategies for expanding the program and enhancing its effectiveness.

Through the PITB-designed Dastak portal, citizens can access over 31 public services at nominal fees, facilitated by trained representatives who visit homes to collect documents and provide services such as domicile issuance, FIR copies, marriage certificates, and international driving license renewals.

An earlier awareness seminar at the University of Sargodha engaged students and faculty, with ADCG Umar Farooq and PITB officials emphasizing the program’s transformative impact on public service delivery in Punjab. Citizens can access services via the Dastak helpline (1202), mobile app, or web portal (dastak.punjab.gov.pk).

In Sargodha, 83 trained facilitators equipped with ID cards and authority letters have been onboarded to ensure efficient service delivery. The seminar also featured a Q&A session to educate students about the program, which aligns with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision of modernized governance and youth empowerment.