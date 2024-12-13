Masterclass by Saim Ayub takes Pakistan to 206 in crucial T20I clash

Left-handed opener delivered a masterclass in batting, scoring an unbeaten 98 runs to propel Pakistan to a formidable total of 206/5 in the second T20I against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Friday.

Electing to bat first, Pakistan endured an early blow as captain Mohammad Rizwan fell cheaply in the fourth over for just 11 runs. Ottneil Baartman struck with a well-directed delivery, leaving Pakistan at 16/1.

, however, rose to the occasion, stabilizing the innings with a scintillating knock. He partnered with Babar Azam to steer Pakistan out of early trouble. The pair amassed a brisk 87-run stand for the second wicket off just 45 balls, thrilling the Centurion crowd with their attacking stroke play.

Babar contributed 31 runs off 20 balls, including three fours and a six, before falling to George Linde in the 12th over. His departure triggered a mini-collapse, with Usman Khan (3) and Tayyab Tahir (6) departing in quick succession, reducing Pakistan to 122/4 in 14.1 overs.

Despite the setbacks, Saim remained composed. He found an able partner in middle-order batter Muhammad Irfan Khan, who provided a quick-fire 30 off 16 balls. Together, they added a vital 73 runs for the fifth wicket, ensuring Pakistan posted a competitive total.

Saim’s innings was the highlight of the match. His unbeaten 98 off 57 balls included 11 boundaries and five towering sixes, showcasing his flair and temperament under pressure. Irfan’s dismissal in the final over brought Abbas Afridi to the crease, who added a quick 11 runs off four balls to push the total past 200.

For the Proteas, Dayyaan Galiem was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with impressive figures of 2/21. Baartman also chipped in with two wickets but conceded 51 runs in his four overs. George Linde took 1/26 in his spell, providing crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs.

The three-match series had already tilted in South Africa’s favor after their narrow 11-run victory in the opening T20I on Tuesday. Pakistan’s spirited performance in this game has set the stage for an exciting chase and a potential series decider.

Scores in Brief: Pakistan: 206/5 (Saim Ayub 98*, Babar Azam 31, Muhammad Irfan Khan 30; Dayyaan Galiem 2/21, Ottneil Baartman 2/51) vs South Africa.