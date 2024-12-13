Friday, December 13, 2024
Medal-winning athletes honoured with awards

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR - Medal-winning athletes of the National Wrestling Championship were honoured with cash awards by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government under the Sports Department.

The ceremony was held at the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and attended by the Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jihan, who commended the outstanding performance of Shah Faisal and Sohail in the championship.

He lauded their efforts for bringing pride to the province and expressed hope that they would replicate their success in the upcoming Quaid-e-Azam Games to be held in Islamabad.

Prominent figures at the event included the President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association Syed Balegh Shah, Director General Sports Abdul Nasir and Secretary of the Provincial Olympic Association Zulfiqar Butt among others.

Provincial Minister Syed Fakhar Jihan stated that the provincial government is committed for nurturing talent and fully supporting athletes representing the province and the country. He termed these athletes as a valuable asset and emphasized the government’s dedication to promoting sports in line with the vision of the Quaid Imran Khan.

He added that both Imran Khan and the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who has a background in sports are deeply focused on this sector.

The minister also highlighted ongoing efforts to encourage athletes across all sports disciplines. He assured that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s contingent would participate actively in the Quaid-e-Azam Games with training camps already underway at various venues of the Qayyum Sports Complex. He expressed optimism that the contingent would deliver a remarkable performance at the event.

During the ceremony, Syed Fakhar Jihan presented cash awards for gold medal winner and silver medal-winning athlete.

