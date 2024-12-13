MNA hands over green tractors to farmers

Rawalpindi - Tahira Aurangzeb, Member National Assembly (MNA) and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), handed over 138 green tractors to farmers selected through digital balloting on Thursday.

The ceremony took place at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University and was attended by Punjab Assembly members from Rawalpindi, including Raja Abdul Hanif, Mohsin Ayub Khan, Ziaullah Shah, Malik Iftikhar Ahmed, and Raja Sagheer Ahmed.

The tractors were distributed under the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractor Scheme, with farmers receiving a subsidy of Rs1 million per tractor.

Speaking as the chief guest, MNA Aurangzeb highlighted the Punjab government’s commitment to agricultural development, stating the scheme eased the financial burden on farmers and boosted the tractor industry. She noted that 9,500 tractors were distributed across Punjab under the program.

Mohsin Ayub Khan, MPA and Chairman Standing Committee on Finance Punjab, emphasized Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s efforts to support farmers through the Kisan Package and monthly agriculture advisory committee meetings. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema praised the scheme as a significant step toward enhancing agricultural prosperity. Syed Shahid Iftikhar Bukhari, Director Agriculture (Extension) Rawalpindi Division, explained that 138 tractors were allocated for Rawalpindi district out of a division-wide quota of 526. Farmers had the option to select tractors with horsepower ranging from 50 to 85, and the transparent balloting process saw 7,569 applicants vying for the allocations.