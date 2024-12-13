NA body discusses climate diplomacy and evolving regional situation

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on Thursday discussed climate diplomacy and the evolving regional situation. The meeting, chaired by Hina Rabbani Khar, deliberated on Pakistan’s role in climate diplomacy, the outcomes of COP-29, and innovative solutions to address climate-related challenges. The meeting was attended by members of the committee including Danyal Chaudhry, M. Khan Daha, Nuzhat Sadiq, Farah Naz Akbar, Shazia Marri, Dr. M. Farooq Sattar, M. Ijazul Haq, Dr. Amjad Ali Khan, Khurram Munawar Manj, Shandana Gulzar Khan, and Ayesha Nazir. Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Foreign Secretary Ms. Amna Baloch, and the Ministry of Climate Change, represented by AS Incharge Aisha Humera Chaudhry, briefed the committee on Pakistan’s challenges and opportunities in climate financing, the operationalization of carbon markets, and progress on international commitments.

During the meeting, the members recommended fostering collaborations with global research centers and enhancing Pakistan’s capacity to benefit from carbon markets. While commenting on climate change and Pakistan’s diplomacy, Chairperson Hina Rabbani Khar emphasized Pakistan’s recognized role in global climate leadership. She stressed that since 80 percent of emissions are transport sector-related, Pakistan should focus on this sector to achieve early results, especially as some cities are suffering closures due to environmental issues.

Hina Rabbani Khar stated, “Pakistan can act as a bridge between developed and developing countries in climate negotiations, while safeguarding our rightful development trajectory based on natural resources. We should not suffer from inertia in encouraging research and development on novel technologies that may provide efficient solutions.” The committee also recommended actionable steps including capacity building on carbon credits, strengthening research partnerships with universities, and building institutional capacity to benefit from global carbon markets.

In addition to the climate discussions, the committee also reviewed the ongoing situation in Syria, focusing on humanitarian challenges, regional dynamics, and potential geopolitical shifts. The committee discussed evacuation efforts for the safe return of Pakistanis from Syria, highlighting the importance of addressing the current crisis.