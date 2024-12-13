NA session adjourned over ministers’ absence

ISLAMABAD - The lack of required quorum and absence of ministers in the lower house of parliament has taken a chronic form, as the chair had to suspend the proceedings without taking a single agenda. With the onset of the proceedings, the opposition benches drew attention of the chair about the absence of ministers to respond during the question hour. “Why the government is not taking the house seriously. Disinterest is reflecting from the absence of ministers in the house,” said PTI’s senior member/ former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub said that this disinterest of treasury benches has become a routine,” he said adding that it would be difficult to run the proceedings in such a situation. PPP’s Shazia Marri, on point of order, said the government ministers should ensure presence in the house. Despite repeatedly pointing out this matter, she said, the government’s ministers are giving no value to the house. On it, the deputy speaker said that the house will not run in such a situation. He also promised to write a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on this matter. On this note, the chair without taking a single agenda abruptly adjourned the proceedings of the house.