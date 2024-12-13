NADRA DG terminated over fake academic credentials

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has dismissed its Director General, Zulfiqar Ahmed after an investigation revealed that his were fraudulent.

An official notification confirmed his termination following an inquiry initiated by NADRA, which sought verification of Ahmed's degrees from the Higher Education Commission (HEC). The inquiry uncovered that his MBA degree from Mason University, USA, was fake, while discrepancies were also found in his BBA degree, as the issuing college’s records did not align with the provided details.

The Islamabad High Court upheld HEC's decision to revoke the equivalency of Ahmed’s MBA degree. In response, NADRA issued a show-cause notice to Ahmed, but his explanation failed to satisfy the authorities.

Based on the court’s decision and Ahmed's inability to defend his credentials, NADRA’s chairman finalized the decision to terminate his services, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to accountability and transparency.