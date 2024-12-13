NUML hosts anti-drug awareness campaign

ISLAMABAD - The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Thursday hosted an Anti-Drug Awareness Campaign in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to address the alarming rise in drug abuse among youth.

The event featured an insightful lecture by Director General ANF Major General Abdul Moeed, a NUML alumnus, and an awareness walk. As the chief guest, DG ANF spoke on the theme, “Drugs: A Menace; How to Counter It,” emphasizing the collective responsibility to protect youth from drugs. He highlighted the challenges posed by synthetic drugs, the impact on families and society, and the obligation to promote a drug-free lifestyle.

DG ANF revealed alarming statistics, including 75,000 arrests and the seizure of 300 tons of drugs worth Rs7 billion this year, despite limited ANF resources. He stressed the need for collective action by institutions, educators, and parents to combat drug abuse. He also pointed out how drug trafficking damages Pakistan’s international reputation, urging students to act as ambassadors in spreading awareness.

Rector NUML, Major General (R) Shahid Mehmood Kayani, in his closing remarks, underscored the importance of awareness campaigns in tackling drug abuse. He announced plans to integrate anti-drug campaigns into NUML’s academic calendar, collaborate with ANF on research projects, and offer internships to students. He also proposed launching anti-drug programs on NUML TV and organizing rallies to reinforce the message of a drug-free society. The event concluded with an awareness walk led by DG ANF and the Rector, symbolizing solidarity and a commitment to a drug-free Pakistan.