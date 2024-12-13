OICCI report reflects foreign investors’ confidence: PM

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday recognising the provision of accessible healthcare to all citizens regardless of their socioeconomic status as a moral imperative of the government said that any compromise on health was tantamount to compromising the security, prosperity, and development of where no risks could be taken.

The prime minister, in his message on Universal Health Coverage Day, annually observed on December 12, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the advancement of the global momentum towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

He said that this year’s theme, “Health: It’s on the government,” underscored the pivotal role of governments in ensuring that no one had to choose between essential healthcare and basic necessities such as food, shelter, or education.

He said that in pursuit of this goal, the government had introduced transformative initiatives, such as the Sehat Sahulat Program, spearheaded by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation & Coordination under the banner of “Sehat Sub Kay Liye” (Health for All).

He said that the program, which has garnered international recognition from esteemed organizations like the WHO, provided free health coverage to millions of families, prioritizing the most vulnerable segments of society.

Additionally, the government had made significant investments in healthcare infrastructure and ensured access to essential, life-saving medications, especially in rural and under served areas.

“Moving forward, Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to achieving the health-related targets outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. We will continue to collaborate with the United Nations and other global leaders to develop and strengthen frameworks that prioritize health as a fundamental human right,” the prime minister resolved.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the recent report by Overseas Investors Chambers of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), which highlighted a significant improvement in foreign investors’ confidence in Pakistan.

According to the report, foreign investors’ confidence in Pakistan has increased, the business friendly environment in the country has improved while the international perception in this regard has shifted from this regard had significantly improved from negative 10% to positive 31% which is highly encouraging, the prime minister said in a press statement issued by the PM Office.

Furthermore, the prime minister pointed out that according to the report, the employment opportunities in Pakistan had increased, the manufacturing sector growth also surged from 2% to 6%, whereas, the services sector growth also witnessed a sharp increase from 7% to 30%, marking a significant success.

The prime minister noted that sales of cement, auto sector, fertilizer and petroleum products had also increased. These outcomes are a positive message for the investors at the international level, he said adding that the report reflected that Pakistan was a hopeful and trusted destination for investment.

The prime minister emphasized that during the previous few months, the confidence of foreign investors in Pakistan had significantly improved as the country posted record exports and inflow of foreign remittances. He expressed the government’s resolve to provide all possible relief to the people on priority and said that the benefits of the government’s improved economic policies and the hard work of the economic team had begun to materialize.