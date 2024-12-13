Friday, December 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan accelerates olive cultivation to achieve edible oil self-sufficiency

Pakistan accelerates olive cultivation to achieve edible oil self-sufficiency
Web Desk
4:58 PM | December 13, 2024
National

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting oilseed farmers and reducing reliance on edible oil imports. Speaking at the two-day Grand National Pak-Olive Gala 2024, he emphasized the importance of agricultural development for sustainable economic growth, noting that the sector contributed 6.5% to the national GDP last year.

The event, organized by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research in collaboration with development partners, aimed to promote large-scale olive cultivation to achieve self-sufficiency in edible oil production.

Highlighting Pakistan's unique agricultural offerings, Rana Tanveer said local produce, such as vegetables, fruits, rice, and wheat, holds significant export potential if enhanced with better packaging, labeling, and branding. He pointed out that edible oil ranks second in Pakistan's import expenditures after petroleum products.

Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to further promote cooperation in diverse sectors

The minister praised the progress in local olive cultivation, which has reached a commercial scale, reducing dependency on imported plants. He underscored the need to diversify olive-based products to improve quality and competitiveness. Financial institutions, he noted, were beginning to provide support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in agriculture, boosting income for small farmers.

The Pakistan Oilseed Development Board was urged to intensify efforts to cultivate oilseeds on marginal lands, addressing both the import bill and rural income needs.

Dr. Muhammad Tariq, National Project Director for Olive Cultivation Promotion, reported a 22% growth in olive production, with an expected output of 160-180 tons this season. He projected further expansion based on increased crop coverage.

Senior Vice President of the National Bank of Pakistan reiterated the bank's commitment to financing olive farmers, providing loans for processing units and plant procurement.

Child dies, six family members hospitalized after fumigation tragedy in Khi

The gala showcased Pakistan’s progress and potential in olive cultivation, highlighting its role in reducing imports, creating rural employment, and addressing climate challenges.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1734071436.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024