Pakistan accelerates olive cultivation to achieve edible oil self-sufficiency

, Rana Tanveer Hussain, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting oilseed farmers and reducing reliance on edible oil imports. Speaking at the two-day Grand National Pak-Olive Gala 2024, he emphasized the importance of agricultural development for sustainable economic growth, noting that the sector contributed 6.5% to the national GDP last year.

The event, organized by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research in collaboration with development partners, aimed to promote large-scale olive cultivation to achieve self-sufficiency in edible oil production.

Highlighting Pakistan's unique agricultural offerings, Rana Tanveer said local produce, such as vegetables, fruits, rice, and wheat, holds significant export potential if enhanced with better packaging, labeling, and branding. He pointed out that edible oil ranks second in Pakistan's import expenditures after petroleum products.

The minister praised the progress in local olive cultivation, which has reached a commercial scale, reducing dependency on imported plants. He underscored the need to diversify olive-based products to improve quality and competitiveness. Financial institutions, he noted, were beginning to provide support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in agriculture, boosting income for small farmers.

The Pakistan Oilseed Development Board was urged to intensify efforts to cultivate oilseeds on marginal lands, addressing both the import bill and rural income needs.

Dr. Muhammad Tariq, National Project Director for Olive Cultivation Promotion, reported a 22% growth in olive production, with an expected output of 160-180 tons this season. He projected further expansion based on increased crop coverage.

Senior Vice President of the National Bank of Pakistan reiterated the bank's commitment to financing olive farmers, providing loans for processing units and plant procurement.

The gala showcased Pakistan’s progress and potential in olive cultivation, highlighting its role in reducing imports, creating rural employment, and addressing climate challenges.