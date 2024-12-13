Pakistan Cables wins prestigious Corporate Excellence Award 2024

KARACHI - Pakistan Cables Limited has once again achieved a remarkable milestone by winning the 39thCorporate Excellence Award 2024 in the Cables and Electrical Goods category. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Pakistan Cables has been recognized for its exemplary performance. The award was presented during a prestigious ceremony organized by the Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) in Karachi.

Waqas Mahmood, Chief Financial Officer of Pakistan Cables Limited, received the award on behalf of the company from Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. This recognition reaffirms Pakistan Cables’ dedication to setting new benchmarks in corporate governance and operational excellence. Fahd K. Chinoy, CEO of Pakistan Cables, also delivered the keynote address at the ceremony, highlighting Pakistan Cables as a case study on change management in the corporate sector. The Corporate Excellence Awards was instituted by MAP in 1982 to recognize and honour companies in Pakistan that demonstrate outstanding performance, progress and enlightened management practices consistently.