Friday, December 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan Cables wins prestigious Corporate Excellence Award 2024

Pakistan Cables wins prestigious Corporate Excellence Award 2024
PR
December 13, 2024
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI  -  Pakistan Cables Limited has once again achieved a remarkable milestone by winning the 39thCorporate Excellence Award 2024 in the Cables and Electrical Goods category. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Pakistan Cables has been recognized for its exemplary performance. The award was presented during a prestigious ceremony organized by the Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) in Karachi.

Waqas Mahmood, Chief Financial Officer of Pakistan Cables Limited, received the award on behalf of the company from Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. This recognition reaffirms Pakistan Cables’ dedication to setting new benchmarks in corporate governance and operational excellence. Fahd K. Chinoy, CEO of Pakistan Cables, also delivered the keynote address at the ceremony, highlighting Pakistan Cables as a case study on change management in the corporate sector. The Corporate Excellence Awards was instituted by MAP in 1982 to recognize and honour companies in Pakistan that demonstrate outstanding performance, progress and enlightened management practices consistently.

LG representatives hold protest against PPP, demand equal funds

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1733987830.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024