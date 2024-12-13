Pakistan, China partner to revolutionize agriculture, healthcare with advanced technology

Pakistan and China have signed landmark agreements to introduce cutting-edge technologies in agriculture and healthcare, facilitated by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The Punjab government inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China’s AI Force Tech company to bring artificial intelligence (AI)-based agricultural machinery to Pakistan. The agreement, signed during Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s visit to China, aims to revolutionize the agricultural sector by leveraging robotic technology to enhance productivity, drive economic growth, and improve farmers’ livelihoods.

In addition to this collaboration, the Federal Minister for Planning announced plans to send 1,000 Pakistani agricultural experts to China for training in modern farming techniques, further strengthening agricultural innovation in the country.

On the healthcare front, Punjab also signed an MoU with Hygea Medical Technologies to introduce state-of-the-art cancer treatment technology. The advanced machinery will enable non-surgical and chemotherapy-free cancer treatment, providing new hope for patients.

After meeting Dr. Luo Fuliang, President of Hygea Medical Technologies, Maryam Nawaz confirmed that the company will support the development of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital, which will utilize these advanced technologies for patient care.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s official visit to China, from December 8 to 15, includes stops in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou. Accompanied by a high-level delegation, she is participating in meetings, events, and conferences aimed at bolstering bilateral ties and exploring cooperation in governance, agriculture, technology, and infrastructure development.