Pakistan delegation prepares for Beijing seminar on upgrading CPEC

The Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives organized an orientation session on Friday for officials set to attend the seminar “Building an Upgraded Version of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)” in Beijing.

The session, chaired by Minister for Planning Professor Ahsan Iqbal, included representatives from various ministries and provincial departments. Addressing the participants, the minister described the visit as a strategic mission, urging them to adopt a results-oriented approach.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the visit’s significance, noting that China’s invitation to 27 skilled professionals highlights the enduring friendship between the two nations. The seminar aims to draft a comprehensive blueprint for CPEC Phase II, transitioning from infrastructure development to socio-economic growth.

Reflecting on China’s development, the minister pointed out its journey from a per capita income of $200 in 1980 to lifting over 800 million people out of poverty. He urged the delegation to learn from China’s success in creating economic miracles.

Key themes for the seminar include establishing a growth-oriented economic corridor, advancing tech-driven industries, promoting a knowledge-based economy, and addressing poverty, education, and healthcare challenges through targeted socio-economic initiatives. Other focal areas include energy transitions, sustainable economic models, and enhancing exports through global supply chain integration.

Delegates were encouraged to conduct thorough pre-visit research, consult sector-specific experts, and collaborate strategically with Chinese counterparts. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs briefed them on diplomatic protocols, emphasizing professionalism and punctuality.

The seminar, co-hosted by Pakistan’s Ministry of Planning and China’s National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC), aligns with Pakistan’s 5Es framework: Economy, Exports, Environment, Energy, and Equity. It builds on the foundation of the decade-long CPEC partnership celebrated last year, where Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng announced five thematic corridors: Growth, Livelihood-Enhancing, Innovation, Green, and Regional Connectivity.

These new corridors aim to deepen economic integration, foster innovation, and strengthen regional connectivity, aligning with sustainable development goals. Ahsan Iqbal expressed hope that the delegation would return as “Champions of Change,” ready to transform Pakistan with lessons learned from China.