Pakistan elect to bat first in second T20I against South Africa at Centurion

Web Sports Desk
9:10 PM | December 13, 2024
Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first in the second T20I against South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion, on Friday.

The Green Shirts have made a single change to their lineup, bringing in Jahandad Khan to replace Sufiyan Muqeem. Pakistan aims to bounce back in the series after suffering a heavy defeat in the first T20I in Durban.

South Africa, buoyed by their commanding performance in the series opener, will look to build on their momentum. David Miller and George Linde were standout performers in the previous match, showcasing their skill and contributing to the Proteas' victory.

