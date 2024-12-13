Pakistan, EU strengthen cooperation on food security

Pakistan and the (EU) have reaffirmed their commitment to addressing emerging global challenges such as food and energy security, climate change, and human rights, underscoring the importance of continued bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

The discussions took place during the 14th Pakistan-EU Joint Commission meeting, which reviewed recent political developments and the ongoing formation of the new College of Commissioners. The meeting was preceded by sessions on democracy, governance, human rights, and trade.

In the Sub-Group on Democracy, Governance, Rule of Law, and Human Rights, both sides emphasized the need to strengthen the electoral process and ensure political pluralism, judicial independence, and a vibrant civil society. The EU highlighted the importance of protecting all human rights, including the rights of women, children, workers, and migrants, as well as tackling issues such as disinformation.

Pakistan presented its reform agenda, including initiatives under the National Action Plan on Human Rights and its commitment to the full implementation of international conventions linked to the Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP+). The EU also expressed concern about anti-Muslim hatred and underscored the importance of protecting the rights of minorities and vulnerable groups.

On trade, both sides acknowledged the positive impact of the EU’s GSP+ status granted to Pakistan in 2014 and discussed the future of multilateral trade relations, particularly in the context of the WTO and other bilateral agreements.

In the Sub-Group on Development, Pakistan and the EU reviewed key priority areas under the Multi-annual Indicative Programme (MIP), such as Green Inclusive Growth and Human Capital/TVET. The EU presented details of its planned projects for 2025-2027 and emphasized the Global Gateway strategy for enhancing investment and engagement in green and clean energy projects.

The EU also expressed continued support for Pakistan’s efforts to develop green energy solutions and highlighted the role of the European Investment Bank in fostering cooperation.

In addition to economic and development discussions, the Joint Commission covered migration and mobility issues, including the implementation of the Pakistan-EU Joint Readmission Agreement and the Pakistan-EU Talent Partnership on legal migration. The EU acknowledged Pakistan's generosity in hosting Afghan refugees and reiterated its support for the Solution Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR).

On the international front, both sides called for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with Pakistan urging an immediate ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal from occupied Arab territories.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to hold the next session of the Pakistan-EU Joint Commission in Brussels in 2025, with both sides emphasizing the need to expand cooperation across multiple sectors, including agriculture, taxation, and disaster risk reduction.