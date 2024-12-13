Pakistan, Germany to collaborate on Youth Empowerment Initiatives

The Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) and Germany have agreed to explore opportunities for fostering stronger youth ties between the two nations.

In a meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday, PMYP Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan and German Ambassador Alfred Grannas discussed potential collaborations in educational exchanges, skill-building programs, and sports development.

Rana Mashhood emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to empowering its youth, highlighting the PMYP’s initiatives in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. He noted that international partnerships could provide invaluable exposure to global best practices and professional networks for Pakistani youth.

Ambassador Grannas expressed Germany’s support for Pakistan’s youth-focused initiatives, stressing the importance of cross-cultural exchanges in strengthening bilateral relations. He underscored Germany’s readiness to offer opportunities for Pakistani youth to engage in educational and vocational training, as well as sports and cultural programs, to enhance their skills and broaden their horizons.

Olympian Khawaja Junaid highlighted the role of sports in fostering teamwork, discipline, and mutual understanding among young people, advocating for sports exchanges to bridge cultural gaps.

Syed Amna Batool, Focal Person for PMYP, shared details of initiatives like the Green Youth Movement and National Youth Council, expressing optimism about enhancing these programs through international cooperation with Germany.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to identify specific areas for collaboration, including educational exchanges, leadership training, and sports programs, aiming to build lasting partnerships that empower youth in both countries.