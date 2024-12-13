Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to further promote cooperation in diverse sectors

Pakistan and Tajikistan on Friday agreed to further promote cooperation in sectors such as communication, particularly land-based connectivity, energy, education, and agriculture.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Energy Minister of Tajikistan Daler Jumma who called on him at the PM House.

Regional connectivity projects, including CASA-1000, were also discussed in the meeting.

Daler Jumma is visiting Pakistan to participate in the Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Commission.

The prime minister welcomed Daler Jumma to Pakistan and expressed satisfaction with the progress made in bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various sectors during the Joint Commission.

Recalling his visit to Tajikistan and his recent meetings with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Riyadh and Baku, the prime minister extended his best wishes to the Tajik President and expressed hope that President Rahmon would visit Pakistan soon.

He expressed satisfaction with the memorandums of understanding (MOUs) and agreements reached during his visit and emphasized that timely implementation of these agreements would further strengthen bilateral relations.

The Tajik Minister thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome and hospitality and emphasized the importance of enhancing relations and cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for investment and communication Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Energy Awais Ahmed Leghari, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Advisor to the PM Tariq Fatemi and relevant government officials.