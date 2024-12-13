Pakistan urges world to hold Israel accountable

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday urged the world to hold Israel accountable amid aggression. At her weekly news briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch urged the international community to take decisive action against Israel. She underscored Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to human rights, and reaffirmed the country’s dedication to regional stability and multilateral cooperation.

Welcoming the UN General Assembly (UNGA) resolution that calls for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, Baloch said: “The international community must hold Israel accountable for its war crimes and crimes against humanity in occupied territories.” Pakistan emphasized the need for urgent action to end the ongoing genocide in Gaza, protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, ensure unrestricted humanitarian access to those in urgent need and fully support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in its humanitarian operations in Gaza and the West Bank.

On Syria, the spokesperson expressed deep concern over Israel’s aggression, including the illegal seizure of Syrian territories and destruction of infrastructure.

Baloch reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, citing UN Security Council Resolution 497, which declares Israeli annexation of the Golan Heights as “null and void and without international legal effect.”

She said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with embassies in Syria and Lebanon, was actively working to ensure the safe return of Pakistanis affected by the conflict.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Syria, saying, “The future of Syria must be determined by its people, in alignment with their aspirations for stability and development.” She emphasized Pakistan’s support for an inclusive political solution as envisioned under UN Security Council Resolution 2254. Baloch said Pakistan will actively participate in the 11th D-8 Summit, scheduled to be held in Cairo on December 19, 2024. The summit’s theme, “Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs – Shaping Tomorrow’s Economy,” resonates with Pakistan’s priorities. A special session on the humanitarian crises in Gaza and Lebanon will be a key focus.

“As a founding member of the D-8, Pakistan is committed to advancing the group’s agenda and ensuring the summit’s success,” Baloch affirmed.

On the 77th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, she reiterated Pakistan’s solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Baloch urged the global community to pressure India to end its human rights abuses in Kashmir and allow Kashmiris to exercise their right to self-determination under UN Security Council resolutions. She unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Referring to a recent terror incident, Baloch said, “Pakistan believes any act of terrorism, regardless of its motive, must be condemned.” She stressed Pakistan’s concerns about terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil and highlighted the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and Afghanistan to address mutual security challenges. “Pakistan expects Afghanistan to ensure that these groups do not pose a threat to Pakistan’s security,” she added.

Baloch said Pakistan was engaged with the Afghan authorities regarding recent incidents and reiterated the significance of maintaining direct channels of communication to resolve bilateral concerns.

On questions about Pakistan’s relations with other countries, Baloch said Pakistan and Russia continue to work on enhancing trade and connectivity.

On United States dialogue, she said, Pakistan believes in mutual engagement on counter-terrorism and transnational organized crime.