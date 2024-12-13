Friday, December 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistani delegation to visit China for CPEC Phase II projects, says Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistani delegation to visit China for CPEC Phase II projects, says Ahsan Iqbal
Web Desk
3:51 PM | December 13, 2024
National

A Pakistani delegation comprising highly capable professionals will visit China to explore economic, technological and social projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase II.

This was revealed during a session chaired by the Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal in Islamabad today.

The orientation session was organized ahead of the upcoming seminar titled "Building an Upgraded Version of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor" scheduled to be held in Beijing.

Addressing the participants, the Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the significance of the delegation's mission, describing it as an extraordinary opportunity rather than a routine visit.

He urged the participants to approach the seminar with strategic foresight and a results-oriented mindset. He remarked that this unique initiative reflects China's unwavering friendship with Pakistan.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1734071436.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024