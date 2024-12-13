Pakistani delegation to visit China for CPEC Phase II projects, says Ahsan Iqbal

A Pakistani delegation comprising highly capable professionals will visit China to explore economic, technological and social projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase II.

This was revealed during a session chaired by the Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal in Islamabad today.

The orientation session was organized ahead of the upcoming seminar titled "Building an Upgraded Version of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor" scheduled to be held in Beijing.

Addressing the participants, the Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the significance of the delegation's mission, describing it as an extraordinary opportunity rather than a routine visit.

He urged the participants to approach the seminar with strategic foresight and a results-oriented mindset. He remarked that this unique initiative reflects China's unwavering friendship with Pakistan.