Palestinian president calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, enabling his authority to govern territory

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday called for a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and for the Palestinian Authority (PA) to assume control of the territory.

Abbas made the remarks during a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

During the meeting, Abbas briefed Mattarella on the latest developments in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, emphasizing the ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by Israel's brutal war in Gaza.

He also highlighted the escalating Israeli military actions in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, citing illegal settler violence, killings, and raids on Palestinian cities, towns, villages, and refugee camps, as well as continued settlement expansion.

Abbas stressed the need to implement UN Security Council Resolution 2735, which calls for an immediate cease-fire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the expedited delivery of humanitarian aid to prevent a looming catastrophe. He reiterated the importance of the PA assuming its responsibilities in Gaza.

Additionally, Abbas called for international support for Palestine's bid for full UN membership and more global recognition of Palestinian statehood.

The Palestinian president also urged Italy to formally recognize the State of Palestine.

Abbas arrived in Rome on Wednesday and met with Pope Francis on Thursday as part of his visit to Italy, the duration of which remains unspecified.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 44,900 victims, mostly women and children, since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense chief Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.