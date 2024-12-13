Parliamentary panel, US embassy discuss child welfare

ISLAMABAD - PCCR held a crucial meeting with representatives from the on Thursday to discuss strengthening child welfare and rights initiatives in Pakistan. Chaired by Dr. Nikhat Shakeel, Convenor of PCCR, the meeting included key officials from the National Assembly, such as Syed Shamoon Hashmi, SI; Ms. Minail Khan, Syed Haziq Bukhari, and Ms. Iffat Pervaz. Raymond Nelson, Second Secretary, and Aftab Qureshi represented the . The discussions centered on legislative, institutional, and programmatic priorities, focusing on critical issues such as addressing out-of-school children, eradicating child labor, ensuring polio vaccination compliance, and improving child protection mechanisms. Participants emphasized the importance of vocational training for children above 14, rehabilitation programs for child beggars, and data-driven policies to track and reintegrate children who left school during the COVID-19 pandemic. The PCCR highlighted ongoing collaborations with provincial assemblies, particularly Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s success in replicating a child parliament, and stressed the need for coordinated federal and provincial efforts to advance child rights.

representatives reaffirmed their commitment to supporting these initiatives through USAID and strengthening institutional ties with the US Congress. Both parties also discussed plans for a National Symposium in February 2025 to address these issues comprehensively. The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to prioritizing child welfare and rights through continued dialogue and actionable reforms.