The Battle of Trafalgar, fought on October 21, 1805, stands as a pivotal moment in naval history. This monumental clash between the British Royal Navy, led by Admiral Lord Nelson, and the combined French and Spanish fleets marked a turning point in the Napoleonic Wars. Nelson’s strategic brilliance, utilising an innovative tactic called the “Nelson Touch,” resulted in a resounding victory for the British despite his own fatal injury. The decisive outcome not only cemented Britain’s naval supremacy but also halted Napoleon’s ambitions of invading Britain, making the battle an enduring symbol of naval warfare.