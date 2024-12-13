Friday, December 13, 2024
PCB names Aqib Javed interim red-ball head coach

Staff Reporter
December 13, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named Aqib Javed as interim red-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team following the resignation of red-ball head-coach Jason Gillespie. Aqib’s first assignment as red-ball head-coach will be the two-match Test series against South Africa during the ongoing all-format tour. The first Test is scheduled at the SuperSport Park in Centurion from 26 to 30 December. The second Test will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town from 3 to 7 January. The Pakistan men’s side are currently in South Africa featuring in a three-match T20I series.

Staff Reporter

