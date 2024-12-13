PDWP approves projects worth over Rs40b in KP

Peshawar - The eighth meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary for Planning and Development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ikramullah Khan.

During the meeting, projects exceeding Rs 40 billion were approved to ensure the balanced development of the province.

Key approvals included initiatives to provide low-income individuals with quality housing, such as the “Ehsaas Apna Ghar Scheme,” which will offer interest-free loans of up to Rs 1.5 million. A total allocation of Rs 4 billion was approved for this scheme.

The forum also approved 32 projects across various sectors, including agriculture, tourism, health, social welfare, and sports. Notable infrastructure projects approved include the dualization of Sheikh Yousaf Adda to Mandrah Bridge Road in Dera Ismail Khan, the improvement of Shuzai-Hangu Road in District Hangu, and the acquisition of land for the Swat Motorway Phase II under PSDP. The rehabilitation of Tall-Parachinar Road in District Kurram, widening of Haripur-Chhappar Road, and the establishment of an RTA office in Bannu were also sanctioned.

Other significant approvals include the restoration of irrigation infrastructure in merged districts, the design and construction of interchanges on Peshawar Ring Road, and the pilot installation of 13 solar mini-grids in merged areas. Additionally, 300 places of worship for non-Muslims in merged districts will be provided with solar energy.

In the energy sector, feasibility studies for transmission lines to connect PEDO powerhouses with economic zones and industrial units in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were approved. The health sector received attention with the establishment of an independent monitoring unit and procurement of equipment for the Orthopedic and Spine Surgery Block at Hayatabad Medical Complex.

The sports sector also saw developments, including the provision of gym equipment for Hayatabad Sports Complex, a framework for sports promotion, the revival of squash, and enhancements to existing sports fields in District Swat. Youth development packages and facilities for merged areas were approved to empower young people.

In tourism, community housing projects to facilitate tourists were approved. Further projects included the establishment of a Resource Center, introduction of e-stamping, integrated development packages for South Waziristan and District Khyber, and initiatives to promote agriculture and horticulture in merged districts.