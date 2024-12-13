Friday, December 13, 2024
PFA discards 800-kg fungus-infected preserves

Staff Reporter
December 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -   The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a production unit at Khadijatul-Kubra Colony, Islam Nagar, and detected a large quantity of substandard food items. The team confiscated 800 kilogrammes of fungus-infested preserves, 5 kilogrammes of rotten fruits, and prohibited additives. The production unit owner was fined Rs150,000 for violating food safety standards. During the inspection, officials found the preserves and pickles stored in unhygienic chemical drums, with open dyes and unlabeled ingredients used in the production process. The team immediately destroyed the spoiled materials on-site to prevent any health hazards to the public. PFA Director General (DG) Asim Javed reiterated the authority’s commitment to ensuring availability of clean and safe food for citizens.

