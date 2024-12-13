PFF Normalization Committee likely to get extension

The (PFF) is anticipated to secure another term extension from FIFA. Speaking informally with journalists, the committee’s chairman, Haroon Malik, shared updates on critical developments.

Malik confirmed he has no plans to contest any position in the forthcoming PFF elections. He elaborated on FIFA’s proposal to amend the PFF constitution, allowing any eligible candidate to run for the presidency. The amendment would also expedite the presidential election process. If an extraordinary Congress approves the amendment, elections could conclude within two months. Otherwise, they will follow the current constitutional framework.

Highlighting FIFA’s longstanding push for constitutional reform since 2011, Malik noted resistance from PFF Congress members, who favor restricting presidential eligibility to Congress members only.

Malik also clarified that the Pakistan Sports Board charges rent for stadium usage and reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to operating under FIFA’s regulations.

FIFA is expected to announce its decision on the Normalization Committee’s extension by December 15.