PHDEC organises workshop on citrus in Bhalwal

KARAHCI - The Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) has organised a workshop on Citrus in Bhalwal, the major kinnow production hub in Pakistan. The workshop focused on key areas including harvest, post-harvest handling, processing, packing, storage of kinnow fruit, post smog orchard management techniques & export prospects in major importing countries with the aim of enhancing the quality, yield and export of this important fruit.

Citrus, particularly Kinnow, is Pakistan’s leading fruit crop with an annual production of approximately 2.4 million metric tons. Proper harvest and post-harvest handling are essential for preserving fruit quality and ensuring successful exports. With the Kinnow export season underway and continuing until April, the workshop provided timely guidance to growers, processors, and exporters. CEO PHDEC, Athar Hussain Khokhar inaugurated the event, welcoming participants and emphasizing PHDEC’s commitment to supporting citrus stakeholders. He announced the upcoming establishment of a PHDEC regional office in Bhalwal to strengthen collaboration with the sector and facilitate timely interventions in both production and marketing. He reiterated PHDEC’s dedication to providing comprehensive support to the citrus industry.