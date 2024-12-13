Plane carrying 318 Pakistanis stranded in Syria leaves for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - A special chartered plane carrying 318 Pakistanis, who were stranded in Syria due to the evolving situation and later reached Lebanon, departed from Beirut for Islamabad International Airport (IIA) on Thursday.

Pakistan’s Ambassador saw off the Pakistani citizens at Beirut airport, and the plane is scheduled to arrive at Islamabad airport on the midnight of December 13, a news release said.

The evacuation of Pakistani citizens via Beirut was made possible by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s tireless efforts, which included daily review meetings for the evacuation of Pakistanis stranded in Syria. The PM also spoke with the Prime Minister of Lebanon to facilitate the evacuation.

Upon arrival in Pakistan, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal, along with representatives from the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), would welcome the returning Pakistani citizens.

A special desk has been set up by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis to facilitate the citizens, and refreshments have been arranged for the passengers. The government, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s dynamic leadership, is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens abroad and taking all necessary steps to facilitate their safe return.