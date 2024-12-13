Police arrest five criminals in separate cases

ATTOCK - Police have arrested five individuals involved in different criminal activities and sent them to jail. In the first case, Fatehjang police apprehended Islam, a resident of village Malal, for allegedly attempting to rape a woman in a hilly area. The same police station arrested Amjad Ali from Fatehjang and Abdul Hameed from Dhok Syedan for allegedly preparing fake revenue documents in exchange for Rs 485,000. In a separate incident, Basal police arrested two real brothers, Jalil ur Rehman and Muhammad Ali, for allegedly killing Sajjad from Domel over a property dispute.