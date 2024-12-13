Friday, December 13, 2024
Police arrest six drug dealers, seize 5kg hashish

Monitoring Report
December 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI -  Rawalpindi Police arrested six drug dealers on Thursday and seized over 5 kilograms of hashish during their operations. According to a police spokesman, Wah Saddar Police recovered 1.65 kg of hashish from Samar Kamal, while Rawat Police apprehended Anwar with 1.23 kg and Manzar with 550 grams of hashish. In another operation, Airport Police arrested Bilal, recovering 610 grams of hashish, and Mandra Police arrested Mubashir and Naeem with 540 grams and 530 grams of hashish, respectively. The arrests are part of ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the city.

Monitoring Report

