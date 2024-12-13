President, PM praise security forces for successful anti-terrorism operations

and have lauded the security forces for their successful operations against Khawarij terrorists in Balochistan and provinces.

In separate statements, both leaders commended the security forces for eliminating 43 terrorists during operations conducted between December 9, 2024, and the present in districts including Panjgur, Musakhel, and Lakki Marwat.

President Zardari hailed the large-scale success of the operations, emphasizing the significance of such achievements in the fight against terrorism.

“The entire nation salutes the security forces and stands shoulder to shoulder with them,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, expressing unwavering support for the forces' efforts.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to eradicating terrorism from Pakistan and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.