Friday, December 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

President, PM praise security forces for successful anti-terrorism operations

President, PM praise security forces for successful anti-terrorism operations
Web Desk
6:32 PM | December 13, 2024
National

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have lauded the security forces for their successful operations against Khawarij terrorists in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

In separate statements, both leaders commended the security forces for eliminating 43 terrorists during operations conducted between December 9, 2024, and the present in districts including Panjgur, Musakhel, and Lakki Marwat.

President Zardari hailed the large-scale success of the operations, emphasizing the significance of such achievements in the fight against terrorism.

“The entire nation salutes the security forces and stands shoulder to shoulder with them,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, expressing unwavering support for the forces' efforts.

Pakistan, EU strengthen cooperation on food security

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to eradicating terrorism from Pakistan and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1734071436.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024